Ighalo ‘Honoured’ To Represent Nigeria At World Cup, Boasts: Bring On Any Country

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is confident that the team are ready to be drawn in the same group with any team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

N8geria will know the countries they will be facing in the group stage of the World Cup on Friday in Russia during the draw ceremony.

The Gernot Rohr-led side who were unbeaten during the qualifiers for the World Cup (four wins and two draws) are in Pot 4 ahead of the draw.

Ighalo who was one of the special guests at the launching ceremony of short code *1945# for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup in Lagos on Monday, said the Eagles aim is to do well in Russia irrespective of who they are drawn with.

“We are ready with any country they group us with,” Ighalo boasted. “We just want to do well in the World Cup and it is better we start working from now. It’s better we know who we are going to play so we start working towards it.”

The former Watford and Granada striker said he cannot wait to play in his first senior FIFA World Cup.

“I have been to the U-20 World Cup (Egypt 2009) but I have not been to the senior World Cup,” the Chanchung Yatai striker added.

“So this is a great priviledge, a great honour for me to go to the World Cup to represent 180 million Nigerians. It’s a great feeling for me, my family, my career. It will be something I will cherish all the days of my life and it is something I will tell my children when they grow up.”

He also stated that he is not depending solely on his ability but on divine favour to give his best for Nigeria in Russia.

“I know people put their trust in me but I put my trust in God. It’s about team work and not about Ighalo against any country. We’ve been working together as a team and hopefully we are going to do the same thing in the World Cup and try to make Nigerians proud.”

