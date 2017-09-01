Ighalo: I’m Not Under Pressure To Score Vs Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf) in ‎Uyo:

Changchun Yatai’s Odion Ighalo has insisted that he is not under any pressure to score goals on his return to the Super Eagles, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ighalo last played a game for Nigeria in their 1-0 win over Tanzania in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on the 9th of September, 2016.

But following his brilliant performance for his Chinese Super League team this season where he has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances,the 28 year old striker is poised to make his first appearance for the Super Eagles in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

He said shortly before departing for the Super Eagles final training session Thursday evening, that he was ready to sacrifice his personal targets to ensure the team records a third win in Group B.

The former Watford striker has scored just three goals in 12 games for Super Eagles, since he made his debut in 2015.

“Club football is so different from the national team, so I am not going to put myself under any pressure to score or any of my teammates,” he told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Like I have insisted since I arrived, it’s a team work. It doesn’t matter who score goals, its for the team to win games.

“I have to put my personal target aside to help the team win all three points.”

Nigeria lead Group B with six points after two wins over Zambia and Algeria. Cameroon, in second position, are on two points following their draws against Zambia and Algeria respectively. Zambia and Algeria have a point apiece.