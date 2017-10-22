Ighalo: Mikel, Moses, Onazi, Balogun Are Eagles Key Players

By Johnny Edward: Odion Ighalo says that he feels more confident of a Super Eagles’ win each time the quartet of Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Ogenyi Onazi and Leon Balogun are in the starting X1 for the Super Eagles, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ighalo who has scored once in three World Cup qualifying games for the Super Eagles explains that the inclusion of these players breeds confidence to the rest of the team.

“No disrespect to Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, they are good players but when these players (Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Ogenyi Onazi and Leon Balogun) are in the team they boost the confidence of other players,” Ighalo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We have an experienced and youthful side that can win games for us so its blend is good and I hope that we can continue in that way to make an impact at the world Cup.”

All four players have been instrumental to the Super Eagles’ impressive run during the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Ighalo who also scored his 15th Chinese Super League goal on Sunday in Changchun Yatai’s 3-1 win over Jiangsu Suning is two goals from equalling Ghana’s Kwame Ayew 17 goal record set by an African player in 2004 while he featured for Inter Shanghai.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.