Ighalo Out Of Nigeria Vs Algeria, Argentina; Eagles To Camp At Farah Rabat Hotel

By Johnny Edward: Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo has pulled out from Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine and the friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ighalo suffered a knee injury in training with Changchun Yatai and is expected to be out for two weeks.

No replacement has been called up in his absence.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will be lodged at the Farah Rabat Hotel during their camping in Morocco ahead of their clash against Algeria in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.

Farah Rabat is a luxurious five-star hotel located only 4.3km from the centre of Rabat.

The Super Eagles players are expected to converge in Rabat on Monday to begin preparation for the dead rubber clash.

Nigeria are already through to the 2018 World Cup having secured 13 points from five games, while Algeria are rock botton in African qualifying Group B with just one point from five games.

Gabonese referee Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane will be in charge of the game and will be assisted by Aboubacar Doumbouya of Guinea and Seydou Tiama of Burkina Faso.

Juste Ephrem Zio of Burkina Faso will serve as fourth official. Other officials include Omer Kouamé Dehoule of Côte d’Ivoire, who will be the Match Commissioner, while Aden Robleh Rayaleh of Djibouti is the referee inspector the encounter.

