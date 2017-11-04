Iheanacho: Leicester Wanted Three Points At Difficult Stoke

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted that he wanted more than the draw Leicester City got against Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Stoke came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw against Leicester at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Vicente Iborra put Leicester 1-0 ahead before Xherdan Shaqiri drew Stoke level.

Riyad Mahrez restored Leicester’s following an assist from Wilfred Ndidi but Peter Crouch’s goal ensured the Potters earned a point from the game.

Iheanacho was brought on for Shinji Okazaki in the 58th minute.

“Three points would have been great. However, the team should be very proud we took a point from a difficult away ground. We keep going,” Iheanacho wrote on his Twitter handle.

