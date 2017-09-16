Iheanacho: Race For World Cup Ticket Not Over, I’m Happy At Leicester

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho believes qualification for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is far from concluded.

The Eagles top African qualifying Group B on 10 points, just three points ahead of Chipolopolo of Zambia who are on seven points.

Both teams who are now fighting for the sole ticket in the group after Cameroon and Algeria were ousted from the qualifiers, will meet on matchday five in Uyo on October 7.

“Playing for my country is one thing I dream of and I’m happy to play for them,” Iheanacho, who scored in the 4-0 win over Cameroon in Uyo, told Leicester City FC TV. “It is a scene of joy every time I put on the green and white shirt.

“I feel very happy to get a goal against Cameroon after coming on in the second half. It was great for me to get on the score sheet.

“We’re top of the table but it’s not over yet. We still have Zambia to play at home next month, so we hope we get the points we need to qualify for the World Cup.”

On his experience so far since joining Leicester City from Manchester City, Iheanacho said he is enjoying every moment of his stay at the 2015/2016 Premier League champions.

Iheanacho said: “Everyone here is nice, starting from the staff in the kitchen, the physios, the staff, the players and especially the manager.

“The way he approaches and talks to players, I think that’s how everyone in this beautiful club does as well.

“Everything starts from the manager, so it’s a very good place for me to build my career and stay.

“Everything is so amazing with my brothers Fred (Wilfred Ndidi) and [Ahmed] Musa. I’m settling down fine and I’m happy with everything that’s going on. It’s a happy club and a happy place to be.”