Iheanacho Relishes Top Showing For Leicester Vs Leeds, Nominated For MVP Award

By James Agberebi:

Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for Leicester City‘s Man of the Match award in their 3-1 Carabao Cup Fourth Round home win against Championship club Leeds United on Tuesday night, just as the forward expresses his personal satisfaction for his input in the game., Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iheanacho tweeted on Twitter handle: “Very pleased with the team’s victory tonight. And happy to have scored a goal and an assist. On to the next one #GodisTheGreatest.”

Leicester announced a four-man shortlist for the Man of the Match award on their verified Twitter handle.

Fans of Leicester City are expected to vote for their best player in the win against Leeds.

Aside from Iheanacho, the three other players who made the cut are Vicente Iborra, Daniel Amartey and Demarai Gray.

Iheanacho inclusion in the Man of the Match shortlist did not come as a surprise following his impressive performance for Leicester in the win.

He scored his first ever goal for Leicester when he drew his side level on 30 minutes following Pablo Hernandez’s opener on 36 minutes for Leeds.

He also provided the assist for Leicester’s second goal scored by Algeria’s Islam Slimani in the 70th minute.

Riyad Mahrez who came on, wrapped the game up with Leicester’s third goal on 88 minutes.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.