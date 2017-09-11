Iheanacho Scores In Leicester U-23s Win Over West Ham

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored his forst goal in Leicester City colours as the club’s U-23s defeated West Ham U-23s in the Premier League 2 at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

Leicester City had a mixture of youth and experience along with Iheanacho with the likes of Robert Huth, Yohan Benalouane and new signings Eldin Jakupović and Vicente Iborra featuring.

Iheanacho, who was in action for Leicester City in their 2-1 home loss to Chelsea in the EPL on Saturday, opened scoring for the Foxes U-23s.

In the 47th minute, the recuperating Iborra doubled Leicester’s lead before George Thomas added the third goal in the 49th minute.

With 14 minutes remaining, West Ham pulled a goal back through Toni Martinez to make it 3-1.

The win saw Leicester City climb one place to fifth in the Premier League 2 standings with two victories, a draw and a solitary defeat to their name after four outings.

Their next game is an away trip to Meadow Park where they will Arsenal on Friday.

Iheanacho was on target for the Super Eagles in their 4-0 win against Cameroon in the FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier in Uyo on September 1.