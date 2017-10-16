Iheanacho Seeks First Premier League Goal Of 2017!

By Dare Esan:

This may look incredible but it is the gospel truth. Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, is yet to score in the English Premier League in the year 2017 and tonight’s game at the King Power stadium where his club Leicester City host West Brom offers him that opportunity to rediscover his scoring form.

Iheanacho’s last league goal came on Monday December 26, 2016 at the KC Stadium where he scored the second goal on 78 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-0 bashing of Hull City.

It was the Nigerian’s fourth Premier League goal in the 20 games (15 as a substitute) he played for the Citizens before his switch to Leicester City last summer.

This term, Iheanacho has started one of five Premier League games for Leicester and will hope to not only make his second start, but curiously find the back of the net on a Monday night. Remember his last Premier League goal was scored on a Monday.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho’s Nigerian compatriots at the club Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa will also hope to play their part to steer the former Premier League champions from the brink of relegation.

While Ndidi is certain to make his eighth start in eight Premier League games, Musa will be seeking to get listed, at least for his first Premier League game.

