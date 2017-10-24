Iheanacho Set To Make Carabao Cup Debut For Leicester City

By Johnny Edward:

Kelechi Iheanacho is looking forward to making his debut for Leicester City in today’s (Tuesday) Carabao Cup Fourth Round clash against Leeds United at the King Power Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iheanacho who was an unused substitute for Leicester City when they beat Swansea City 2-1 last Saturday, could make his third start in all competitions for Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. The Super Eagles forward will look to open his goal account if he makes his seventh appearance of the season for the.

The 21 year old prays for God’s blessing in today’s match against Leeds United. The Foxes targe another win and a quarter-final berth in the Carabao Cup.

“Match day guys, me and my brother @Ndidi25, we ask for God’s grace Amen,” Iheanacho tweeted via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

His compatriot Ahmed Musa hopes to make his second appearance in the competition, having featured against Sheffield United in the Third Round.

Musa is yet to make an appearance for Leicester City in the English Premier League after nine matches.

