Iheanacho Starts, Musa Dropped As Leicester Hold Huddersfield; Man City Cruise, Liverpool Held

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho made his first start for Leicester City this season as they forced newly promoted Huddersfield to a 1-1 away draw in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Iheanacho was however replaced by Shinji Okazaki in the 69th minute, while Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi played 90 minutes. Ahmed Musa was not listed for the trip to Huddersfield.

Laurent Depoitre gave Huddersfield the lead on 46 minutes before Jamie Vardy equalised from the penalty spot on 50 minutes.

The draw means Leicester are 14th on four points in the league table.

At Vicarage Road, Isaac Success was once again left on the bench as Manchester City thrashed Watford 6-0.

Success is yet to make an appearance for Watford this season.

A hat-trick from Sergio Aguero (27th, 31st, 81st minutes) and a goal in each from Raheem Sterling (89th minute), Nicolas Otamendi (63rd minute) and Gabriel Jesus (31st minute) secured the emphatic win for City who now go temporarily top of the log on 13 points.

And at Anfield, Liverpool were held 1-1 by Burnley.

Scott Arfield gave Burnley a surprise 1-0 lead on 27 minutes before Mohamed Salah salvaged a point for Liverpool on 30 minutes.

Liverpool are now seventh on eight points.

In other Premier League fixtures on Saturday, Newcastle defeated Stoke City 2-1 for their third straight victory, while West Brom and West Ham drew 0-0.

In the early kick-off, Crystal Palace, under new manager Roy Hogson, lost their fifth consecutive defeat, going down 1-0 at home to Southampton.