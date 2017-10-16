Iheanacho Starts, Ndidi Shines As Mahrez Rescues Leicester Vs West Brom

By James Agberebi:

Leicester City were forced to a 1-1 draw by visiting West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League on Monday night.

Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester. The game was Iheanacho’s second league start in six games for Leicester as his search for his first league goal in 2017 continued.

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Nacer Chadli gave West Brom the lead off a superb free-kick before Riyad Mahrez drew Leicester level.

The draw leaves Leicester in the relegation zone in the 18th spot on six points, while West Brom are 10th on 10 points.

With both teams failing to create any clearcut scoring opportunity early on, Danny Simpson had the first real chance towards the end of the first half but his superb volley was palmed away by Boaz Myhill.

In the second half, Leicester came out more purposefully and were almost rewarded following a poor back pass from a West Brom defender but Myhill raced off his goal but fouled Jamie Vardy close to the edge of the box.

Leicester continued to press for the opener and went close through Harry Maguire but his goal-bound header was punched away by Myhill for a corner.

But against the run of play West Brom took the lead on 63 minutes through Chadli who curled in a brilliant free-kick over Leicester’s defensive wall following a foul by Iheanacho.

With 10 minutes remaining, Leicester’s continued pressure finally paid off thanks to Mahrez who brought down a cross before volleying past Myhill for the equaliser.

