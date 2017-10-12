By Johnny Edward: Former Super Eagles striker Ikechukwu Uche is pleased to have scored a brace for Gimnàstic Tarragona in Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over his former team Granada in the Spanish second division at the Nou Estadi de Tarragona Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Uche fired a brace in three minutes to hand Gimnàstic Tarragona their second win of the season in eight games. The goal was also his third this term.

The 33-year-old opened scoring in the 27th minute before adding another goal in the 31st minute of the encounter.

He took to his Instagram page to express his delight at the win.

“Glad with the three points gained, we will continue to work harder. Congratulations team, It was a good win which was important,” he wrote via his photo sharing wall on Instagram.

Uche was replaced in the 68th minute of the encounter by Juan Muniz in what was his eighth game of the season.

Gimnàstic Tarragona are 20th in the 22-team LaLiga 123 log with eight points from eight games.

The former Granada striker will lead the line for Gimnàstic Tarragona in their next game against Córdoba on Sunday.

Read Also: Turkish Super Lig: Onazi Eager To Play Well For Trabzonspor Vs Akhisar

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.