Ike Uche Scores In Gimnastic Win, Onuachu On Target For Midtjylland, Alhassan Debuts In Austria Wien Win

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles striker Ikechukwu Uche was on target for Gimnastic de Terragona who won 3-1 at home against Albacete in the Spanish LaLiga 1/2/3 (second division) on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The goal was Uche’s first in the league for Gimnastic after four appearances.

For Gimnastic, it was their first win of the season and places them in 20th spot on four points in the 22-team league table.

In the Spanish La Liga Santander (first division), Kayode Olanrewaju made his fourth straight appearance for Girona who lost 1-0 at to Sevilla.

Just like in his last three games, Kayode came from the bench, this time in the 80th minute, but could not help his team salvage a point.

In the Danish top flight, Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu was among the goal scorers for FC Midtjylland who thrashed visiting Hobro 5-1.

Onuachu found the back of the net in the 88th minute to make it 4-1 for Midtjylland.

Onuachu has now scored five goals after five league appearances for his club.

Super Eagles and former Akwa United forward Ibrahim Alhassan made his debut for Austrian giants Austria Wien who hammered St. Poelten 5-1 in the Austrian Bundesliga (first division).

Alhassan who was on from the start of the game was later replaced in the 90th minute.

Prior to joining Austria in August, Alhassan scored 12 goals for Akwa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in action for Gent who secured a 2-0 away win against Oostende in the Belgian elite division.

Also on parade for Gent was Anderson Esiti who along with Simon featured for 90 minutes.

Former Nigerian striker Joseph Akpala was however benched for Oostende.

Tyrone Ebuehi played for ADO Den Haag who held Ajax Amsterdam to a 1-1 home draw in the Dutch Eredivisie (first division) game.

Ebuehi played the full duration of the game.

And in another Eredivisie top flight game, loanee midfielder from Arsenal Kelechi Nwakali made his second appearance for VVV Venlo in their 1-1 away draw against Vitesse.

Nwakali was brought on with 15 minutes remaining in the game.