Ike Uche Sends Message Of Support To Mexico Over Earthquake Mishap

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles striker Ikechukwu Uche has sent a message of support to the people of Mexico following Tuesday’s night earthquake that claimed many lives, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Over 200 were reportedly killed when many were trapped under collapsed buildings after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico’s capital, Mexico City.

Tuesday’s earthquake came more than one week after a magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck off the southern coast of the country, in the state of Oaxaca, killing at least 90.

Read Also: Confed Cup: Chicharito Scores As Resilient Mexico Hold Portugal

Reacting to the incident, Uche who played for Mexican side Tigres UANL for a season (2015/2016) , stated that he was behind them in their trying times.

“Much strength to all my brothers of Mexico. I am with you,” Ike Uche currently plays for Gimnàstic de Tarragona in the Spanish second division wrote on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.