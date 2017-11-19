Ike Uche’s Goal Seals Away Win For Gimnasti

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles striker Ikechukwu Uche scored the winner for Gimnastic who pipped Numancia 2-1 away in the Spanish second division on Sunday.

Uche scored the winning goal with three minutes remaining to give Gimnastic the victory.

Manu Barreiro had given Gimnastic the lead in the second minute before his own goal on six minutes drew Numancia level.

The win took Gimnastic to 14th on 18 points in the 22-team league.

Uche’s last goals for Gimnastic were on October 15 in a 5-1 away win against Cordoba where he scored twice.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has now scored six goals in 11 league appearances.

