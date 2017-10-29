Recovering Ikeme Grateful To Wolves, QPR Fans For Banner Display

Recuperating Nigeria goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has shown gratitude to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers fans who displayed their support for him during their Championship clash on Saturday.

Ikeme has been in recovery since being diagnosed with acute leukemia in August.

“Thanks everyone. Been off Twitter for a bit getting on with my treatment. But I’m ok and thanks for the support again,” Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikeme tweeted on Sunday in reply to a tweet from his club Wolves.

“Thanks to the supporters who paraded the @Carl_Ikeme banner y’day & @QPR, where Carl was on loan, for allowing them to do so. #teamkemes,” Wolves, who lost 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers and fell to second place in the Championship table, tweeted.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is hoping the Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper will be on the plane to Russia after the Super Eagles sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“It will be a great pleasure if he (Ikeme) is fully recovered and can come with us to Russia,” Rohr had said after his team’s win over Zambia in Uyo.

Ikeme made only one appearance (against Zambia in Ndola) for the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria are unbeaten in Group B with 13 points from five matches, six points better off than Zambia with one game left to play.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.