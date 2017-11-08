By James Agberebi: Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme’s Wolverhampton teammate Leo Bonatini has been voted the Professional Football Association (PFA) Championship Player of the Month for October, beating Bolton Wanderers’ Nigerian forward Sammy Ameobi to second place.

The PFA made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Leo claimed more than half of the votes, securing 56 per cent in a poll run by fan engagement experts, Snack Media.

Ameobi, who was massive for Bolton, scoring three goals last month, got 17 per cent to finish behind Bonatini.

In third position was Bruno Ecuele Manga of Cardiff with 10 per cent, while Bonatini’s Wolves teammate Diogo Jota and Queens Park Rangers’ Massimo Luongo are joint fourth on seven per cent.

Lewis Grabban of Sunderland was fifth after attracting just three per cent to the votes.

PFA Championship Player of the Month for October result:

Leo Bonatini (Wolves) – 56%

Sammy Ameobi (Bolton) – 17%

Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff) – 10%

Diogo Jota (Wolves) – 7%

Massimo Luongo (QPR) – 7%

Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) – 3%

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.