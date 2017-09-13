Ikhana: Let’s Move On From Super Eagles’ Cameroon Win, Focus On Zambia

Former Kano Pillars coach Kadiri Ikhana has advised the Nigeria Football Federation to put the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers success over Cameroon behind them and start plotting how to beat Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.The Super Eagles took four points off the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in two Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers in early September to stay on top of African qualifying Group B.

But Ikhana, who led Enyimba to CAF Champions League success in 2003, feels Zambian seem to have developed a feeling that no mountain is insurmountable after their wins over Algeria and therefore have nothing to lose against Nigeria.

“I feel we are beginning to celebrate our feat over Cameroon for too long,” Ikhana told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“All of that should be in the past by now because it could be counter-productive.

“It is more or less like counting your chickens before they are hatched. The truth is we have not qualify and I see no reason why we keep dwelling on Super Eagles’ feat over Cameroun when we have another threat coming from the Zambians.

“That game calls for seriousness and intense preparation because we just have to remain focused and win to qualify for the World Cup.”