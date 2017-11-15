Ikidi Named Swedish Club Pitea IF’s Player Of The Year

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Falcons defender Faith Ikidi has been voted as the best player of 2017 by her Swedish club Pitea IF, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

It is the third time the Nigeria defender will be picking the honour after previously winning it in 2011 and 2015.

“I just received a surprise award in training this evening, player of the year for the third time 2011, 2015 and 2017,” the Africa Women Nations Cup winner posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

“What can I say than to thank Almighty God for the grace, thanks to my coaches and players for part of my success. Since I joined Pitea IF there has been no regret. Thank you all and thanks to Kuriren bollen.

“Grateful heart, God is the reason for the season# Indeed is my year of flourishing.”

The former Bayelsa Queens player recently penned a new two-year deal with Pitea IF.

Ikidi was part of Super Falcons squad that conquered the continent at last year’s Africa Women Championship in Cameroon.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.