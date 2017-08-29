Ikpeba: Super Eagles Must Show Character Against Resilient Cameroon

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international, Victor Ikpeba, has charged the Super Eagles to show character when they take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in theie 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles will host African champions Cameroon in the first leg of their double header on Friday September 1st in Uyo before travelling to Yaounde for the reverse fixture on September 4th.

As a guest speaker on Monday Night Football on Super Sports, the 1997 African Footballer of the Year highlighted the qualities that stand Cameroon out.

“We’ve beaten Cameroon before. I was in the team that defeated Cameroon at the 1992 AFCON in Senegal,” the Tunisia 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner said.

“For the game on Friday, it is a question of the Super Eagles players showing character, fight for the green white green. Cameroon are the African champions, but talent wise, we have better players. But one thing that goes for the Cameroonians is that they fight from the beginning to the end. Very physical side and very disciplined side.”

Ikpeba went on to express his delight that the Super Eagles now have the full complement of its players who missed the game against South Africa in the 2019 AFCON qualifier which they lost 2-0 in Uyo.

He said:”It is good that we have the likes of Mikel, Leon Balogun, Victor Moses. We missed these players against the South Africans. I wouldn’t criticize the team that lost against South Africa because they lacked experience. But I am happy they (the experienced players) are back in the team for Cameroon.”

The Eagles will have their first training session ahead of the first leg match on Tuesday in Uyo.