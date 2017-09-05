Ilechukwu: MFM Will Be Hunting For Good Replacement For ‘Deadly’ Odey’

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has vowed that the club will get a good replacement for their former top striker Stephen Odey who has signed a four-year contract with Swiss club FC Zurich on a four-year deal, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ilechukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com tthat serious effort is being made to ensure that MFM FC sign an experienced striker with the 2018 CAF Champions League campaign and Nigeria Professional Football League title in mind.

“Stephen Odey was exceptional when he was with us. He has moved on and I wish him the best,” Ilechukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“We will get another striker to replace (Stephen) Odey by the grace of God. We’ll get a good striker.

“The CAF Champions League and NPFL will not be easy next season so we need a good replacement who will be as deadly in front of goal as Odey was,” the man his players affectionately call ‘Sabi Coach’ reiterated.

Ilechukwu also spoke about his biggest and worst games of the outgoing season.

“Biggest game of the season for me is Enyimba away and worst game of the season is Enyimba home because we didn’t win that match,” Ilechukwu revealed.

The MFM versus Enyimba game at the Agege Stadium Lagos on August 6 ended in a scoreless draw. The held the People’s Elephant to a 1-1 draw in a Matchday 13 fixture at the UJ Eusene Stadium in Calabar in March.

“The Enyimba games were our toughest matches of the season not even any of the away losses as fans may expect,” Ilechukwu added.

MFM defeated Nasarawa 2-0 in their Matchday 37 fixture at the Agege Stadium Lagos on Sunday.