Ilechukwu Sure Of MFM Victory Over Nasarawa, Hails ‘Super Super’ Eagles

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Ahead of their Nigeria Professional Football League game against Nassarawa United in Lagos on Sunday, MFM FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu is very confident his side will win to keep their slim title hopes alove, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

MFM are four points behind leaders Plateau United with two games left to end the season, but Ilechukwu has refused to give up his title ambition.

Coach Fid told complete sport Nigeria his team is well prepared to win the league.

“MFM will beat Nassarawa United,” Ilechukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com on Saturday. “Although it is just like our final because it’s our last home match, it is going to be a tough game.

“I’m very optimistic we will win tomorrow. Beating El-Kanemi in Maiduguri is also possible, so we’re still in with a chance of winning the league.”

He also spoke on the performance of the Super Eagles against Cameroon, which the Nigerian side won 4-0 in Uyo on Friday night.

“It was a fantastic game,” Ilechukwu said. “To me it’s amazing. I didn’t expect us to beat Cameroon 4-0. In the game we hadnthe upper hand technically and physically. But they say they are stronger but I didn’t see anything. I think they are Super Super Eagles. They are double super.”