I’M BACK! Iwobi Set For Arsenal Return After Injury Setback

By James Agberebi:



Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is set to return to first team action for Arsenal after being sidelined with injury, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.



Iwobi missed Arsenal’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in their last game before the international through injury.



Following the injury, Iwobi was replaced by Aaron Samuel in the Super Eagles’ 23-man squad for the double header 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon few days back.



But the 21-year-old on Friday announced his return to training at Arsenal ahead of their Premier League home clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.



“Back in action,” Iwobi wrote on his Twitter handle.



Iwobi’s only appearance this season was as a second half substitute in Arsenal’s 1-0 away league defeat to Stoke City.