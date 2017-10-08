Amapakabo Replaces Bosso At El-Kanemi Warriors

0

By James Agberebi :  Former Enugu Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo has joined El-Kanemi Warriors on a one-year deal.

Amapakabo  confirmed this to completesportsnigeria. com on Sunday evening .

“Yes it is true, I have joined El-Kanemi Warriors and it is just for a season,” Amakapabo disclosed.

Imama replaces Ladan Bosso who left El-Kanemi a few days ago after two seasons.

Amapakabo led Rangers to their first league title in 2016 after over 30 years.

He was part of Salisu Yusuf’s coaching crew that  led the home-based Super Eagles to qualify to 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

He was also in Ghana with the home-based Super Eagles for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations where Nigeria lost 4-1 to the hosts  in the final.

