Imenger Tips Akwa United To Beat Tornadoes In Aiteo Cup Final

By Izuchukwu Okosi Former Super Eagles striker Barnabas Imenger has tipped Akwa United to defeat Niger Tornadoes in Sunday’s Aiteo Cup final showdown at the Agege Stadium Lagos, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Niger Tornadoes defeated Aiteo Cup holders FC IfeanyiUbah 4-3 on aggregate while Akwa were victors 3-2 on aggregate to set up a meeting in Sunday’s final.

“I feel Akwa United have a better side going into the final,” Imenger told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I consider them favourites especially for the fact that they have players in the Super Eagles. They recruited good players and you could see from their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) run in which they finished fourth how good the team are.”

Akwa United claimed 60 points from 38 matches in the 2016/2017 season while Tornadoes were 11th on the log with 54 points.

Imenger also spoke of the most memorable Aiteo Cup (FA Cup) he witnessed.

“It was Ranchers Bees of Kaduna versus Abiola Babes, I think in 1987,” he said.

“It was played twice and on both occasions Bees were outstanding, dominated play, scored goals after goals but the centre referee denied the team the trophy, it was a classic match.”

