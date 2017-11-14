IMPRESSIVE, KEEP IT UP: How Super Eagles Rated Vs Argentina

Completesportsnigeria.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the Super Eagles players following the team’ impressive 4-2 comeback win against Argentina at the Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday…

DANIEL AKPEYI 3/10

Offered the chance to impress following his unimpressive showing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa early in the year, he failed to make the best use of the opportunity. He committed an elementary error that led to the Argentines first goal and was poor all through.

OLA AINA 5/10

A real baptism of fire on the international scene for the young defender. The left-back struggled to cope with the pace and trickery of Ever Banega and it was not a surprise he was pulled out at half time.

CHIDOZIE AWAZIEM 6/10

A better showing from the big defender compared to his previous outing against South Africa. Looks sure to get more game time ahead of the World Cup.

LEON BALOGUN 5/10

The FC Mainz defender was badly positioned for the Argentines’ second goal. It was an average evening for the usually reliable central defender who was exposed by Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria.

WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 7/10

Was shaky like some of his teammates in the first half but recovered well and helped stabilize the defence after the break. He was excellent after the break.

SHEHU ABDULLAHI 5/10

Average performance from the usually brilliant righ-back who was duly substituted after the break.

WILFRED NDIDI 6/10

Performed his task well especially in the second half and helped in protecting the defence. Came close to getting a goal in the second half.

JOHN OGU 6/10

A decent showing from the Israeli-based defender who has no doubt enhanced his chances of making the final World Cup squad.

MIKEL OBI 7/10

A superb display from the skipper of the team. Mikel led by example and showed his importance in the team with another impressive performance, holding the midfield together with composure.

ALEX IWOBI 8/10

Came to life after the break following an insipid display in the first half. The Arsenal winger scored two beautiful goals and was a constant threat to the Argentina defenders who struggled to cope with his pace and intelligence.

KELECHI IHEANACHO 7/10

Ihenacho scored a sublime free kick and provided two assists to help the Super eagles record an unlikely victory against the Albiceleste after going down 2-0 earlier in the game.

SUBSTITUTES

FRANCIS UZOHO 6/10

The young goalkeeper showed great composure beyond his age. Proved he has a future in the team with a good performance.

TYRONE EBUEHI 6/10

Showed his class with a superlative showing after coming on in the place of Shehu Abdullahi after the break. It will be difficult not to hand a starting spot in the team’s next game on the basis of this performance.

BRYAN IDOWU 6/10

What a debut for Idowu who scored the Super eagles third goal on the night. He is surely a big asset for the team.

KENNETH OMERUO 5/10

Took the place of Leon Balogun in the second half and showed his experience by helping ward off the threats of the Argentines who were determined to get a suitable result from the game.

AHMED MUSA 5/10

Made an immediate impact by providing the assist for Alex Iwobi’s fourth goal. Showed he still has what it takes to play for the team.

KAYODE OLANREWAJU

NOT RATED

