IMPRESSIVE, KEEP IT UP: How Super Eagles Rated Vs Argentina

rates the Super Eagles players following the team' impressive 4-2 comeback win against Argentina at the Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday…
DANIEL AKPEYI 3/10
Offered the chance to impress following his unimpressive showing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa early in the year, he failed to make the best use of the opportunity. He committed an elementary error that led to the Argentines first goal and was poor all through.
OLA AINA 5/10
A real baptism of fire on the international scene for the young defender. The left-back struggled to cope with the pace and trickery of Ever Banega and it was not a surprise he was pulled out at half time.
CHIDOZIE AWAZIEM 6/10
A better showing from the big defender compared to his previous outing against South Africa. Looks sure to get more game time ahead of the World Cup.
LEON BALOGUN 5/10
The FC Mainz defender was badly positioned for the Argentines’ second goal. It was an average evening for the usually reliable central defender who was exposed by Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria.
WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG 7/10
Was shaky like some of his teammates in the first half but recovered well and helped stabilize the defence after the break. He was excellent after the break.
SHEHU ABDULLAHI 5/10
Average performance from the usually brilliant righ-back who was duly substituted after the break.
WILFRED NDIDI 6/10
Performed his task well especially in the second half and helped in protecting the defence. Came close to getting a goal in the second half.
JOHN OGU 6/10
A decent showing from the Israeli-based defender who has no doubt enhanced his chances of making the final World Cup squad.
MIKEL OBI 7/10
A superb display from the skipper of the team. Mikel led by example and showed his importance in the team with another impressive performance, holding the midfield together with composure.
ALEX IWOBI 8/10
Came to life after the break following an insipid display in the first half. The Arsenal winger scored two beautiful goals and was a constant threat to the Argentina defenders who struggled to cope with his pace and intelligence.
KELECHI IHEANACHO 7/10
Ihenacho scored a sublime free kick and provided two assists to help the Super eagles record an unlikely victory against the Albiceleste after going down 2-0 earlier in the game.
SUBSTITUTES
FRANCIS UZOHO 6/10
The young goalkeeper showed great composure beyond his age. Proved he has a future in the team with a good performance.
TYRONE EBUEHI 6/10
Showed his class with a superlative showing after coming on in the place of Shehu Abdullahi after the break. It will be difficult not to hand a starting spot in the team’s next game on the basis of this performance.
BRYAN IDOWU 6/10
What a debut for Idowu who scored the Super eagles third goal on the night. He is surely a big asset for the team.
KENNETH OMERUO 5/10
Took the place of Leon Balogun in the second half and showed his experience by helping ward off the threats of the Argentines who were determined to get a suitable result from the game.
AHMED MUSA 5/10
Made an immediate impact by providing the assist for Alex Iwobi’s fourth goal. Showed he still has what it takes to play for the team.
KAYODE OLANREWAJU
NOT RATED
COMMENTS
akpeyi is a floop, for real
TRYONNE EBUEHI is the man of the game, so fast so confidence so calm…i look forward to seeing him in the world cup
You are absolutely right. Complete sport should go back and watch the video
You really watched the match
Is it the guy that played the right back? That guy is amazing
If they can keep the tempo high?who says Nigeria can not win the world cup
Bros calm down do you remember German machines?
I saw what they played against England, what about them sir?
Do you remember the Nigerian resilience?
Lol… Who’s German machine??? No team is invinsible.
Amanze Emmanuel,stoooooop being a wet blanket. Your German machines are humans too,just believe in yourself for once.Who would’ve believed Sweden without Ibra could eliminate Italy. I assume you were expecting a hat trick from the Argentine side.Football is always 11 against 11 in the field.
Yes bro
that akpeyi……hennnn nah basket
Akpeyi is a flop,he suppose to know the rules of football!! At his stage in football!!!
Akpeyi is the worst player on the pitch,thumb up to ebuehi,iwobi,kelechi,idowu,aina,the captain and others;Great work boys.
Balogun was a bit shaky today, maybe not in absolute form. Akpeyi was not a disappointment but a disgrace to keeperhood. All other players were 101%, they made my day. I couldn’t believe my ear when I heard an IPOB member should goaaaaal!
Ahhahaha… Bros, u no go kee person o…
Lol @IPOB. You forgot Ndigbo was part of the team
balogun was playing with injury
Akpeyi just showed he’s not good enough for this current super eagles squad
which kind keeper is this? l said it b4 the game. B4 they play shot, akpeyi flies to other side
Lol.
I feel 4 Akpeyi, cos d Juju his kinsmen are using against him in d national colours is just too strong 4 him to withstand.
Hahahaha
Wow! I’m shot of words. Though didn’t have the opportunity to watch it live. Kudos guys! Making Africa proud!
Akpeyi Akpeyi Akpeyi, how many times did I call you?
3times Sir
Akpeyi has shown over time that he is not a Super Eagles Material. The defenders cannot be working hard all day to prevent us from conceding only for the goal keeper to give our opponents free gift/goals. Uzoho, Ezenwa and another keeper should get the nod subsequently and NOT Akpeyi
Wondered why Alampasu hasn’t been tried.
Up Eagles!!! How I wish Messi played
Pls dey should forget taken akpeye to warld cup
His name should be changed to Akpere instead of that Akpeyi he bears, he is not a goalkeeper but a ball boy
Where is Tammy Abraham?.
wallowing in the expectation of been call up by england to warm bench like agbolahor
Na true o
Leave that boy jare, I know he will tell his story in 10 to 20 years to come.
let not point the accusing finger on anybody. They won together and it was a collective effort, though d goal keeping department is still short of d required standard but i belief d coaching dept has seen that. We will surely get there.
The team was totally ok except that akpere akpeyi 😛
Don’t mind ampere. Dat name symbolises ape. Short name for appreciate ie basket. He lacks gud reflexes, positioning and eyes for d ball.
super eagles look impressive in the pitch today, I wish them good luck in the world cup…. as for apeyi the coach should decide what to do with him.
Uzoho, IDOWU, ebuhe, John ogu and the other regulars were simply fantastic
We fear noevil no more big names because our eyes at world cup trophy even germany can not stop us up eagles!!!
For this reason Lionel Messi failed to show up for the match.
AKPEYI The APÉRÉ
Up Nigeria.
The door is open for any country that is not afraid of Super Eagles
BT before u come remember 2-4 Argentina
For me EBUEHI should get 6.5 or even 7. I didn’t see try making any error. Youngy wey no dey fear face. Kudos boy
complete sport dey like give low rating… Hehe, We played with only 10 players in d first half, da postttt wasss empty… ahhh tammy na sharp guy to choose england, en know sey hope no dey for am to bench any one for super eagles, sharpppp guyyy…
I think the positive things I saw after the match is ebuechi is the perfect guy at its position , I like ezeuo ball delivery Dats gud goalkeeper he’s calm and read the ball very well, I love kelechi and iwobi , idowu performed well and we lack creativity in the midfield ..Dats all , long live super eagle
Oh! Akpeyi…Sorry oo, because I know you’re finished already. In though we won the match..your stupidity has made a bad fame for you tonight… You may not wear gloove for Eagles again for life….uzoho did well. But we still needed Enyeama
Sure
Yes best
Who is the man of the match
i dont know if tension got into him @akpeyi.seriously rohr should do something about him i so feel pity for him .and for the rest of the boys WOW…. i dont know what to say but you all are supersonic super eagles.and for kelechi and iwobi i know those two boys can do far than our expectations if both are paired together. and that the brilliant performance by both scoring and assisting iwobi.great one.i cant but acknowledged the man ROHR… you great with you performance now i gibe you100% you brought sanity into the boys at last. thank you rohr.
they did it 2gether.akpeyi did his best bt wasnt a good day for him all the same kudos to akpeyi its nt eazy…what a debut f idowu,..ebuehi mikel, ogu,master composure iwobi we’ll shock d world. come 2018 God bless nigeria
Akpeyi or whatever he calls himself, he had better stay clear from that team! What a floppy and disgraceful goalkeeper.
Ebuehi and Idowu are the men…
Up Super Eagles
there is a big deferent between friendly game and competitive game remember if you have forgotten so soon we beat the Sam Argentina in a friendly game few years back in Abuja’s stadium but without messi 4goals to one but FIFA council the game which was replay we lost to Argentina in Sam goal margin which we beat them in abuja just want tell you guys that comes to competitions properly we many not beat then up to four goals.
Akpeyi simply means basket he makes me angry today, pls Mr Akpeyi porpulaly called apere basket be warned.
Up super eagles you people really made my day, pls keep the tempo high moreeeeee
just imagine if victor moses, simon moses, odion ighalo were on the pitch just imagine the goal difference
but we need eyanma back. i like uzoho keeping today
AKPEYI na ZOMBIE big one
Ebuhehi my good player, I like Brian idowu iwobi they my future players, God bless Nigeria Argentina come with Messi nxt time.
The Super Eagles were stunning today. I wasn’t expecting that level of performance from them, but they were up to the task. Iheanacho surprised me most with that curling freekick. It brought the memories of Jay Jay! Well, weldone boys. I know Russia will regret not hooking up Nigeria in a friendly after watching the Naija/Argie match.
Mikel, Ekong and Ndidi deserve to be rated 8.
today’s game make makes me wonder why Shehu Abdullahi starts ahead of Tyrone Ebuehi. Similarly, Aina should not start ahead of Idowu.