[In Pictures] KweseTV Nigeria Launch In Lagos, Promises More For Less

By Kayode Ogundare (Pictures by Ganiyu Yusuf)

Pay television station, KweseTV was officially presented to the Nigerian market on Thursday with a commitment to offer more quality content at affordable rates with minimum technical errors.

This commitment was made by high-raking officials of the company led by Joe Hundah, CEO Econet Media, Elizabeth Amkpa, GM KweseTV Nigeria and Chichi Nwoko who is GM, KweseFreeSports, Nigeria respectively.

Speaking at the occasion, Hundah traced the steps of the company from inception to where it is at present and reckons that they are sufficiently grounded to perform better than the competition.

“Kwese is in Nigeria to redefine tv and so it is truly beyond TV. It is African-born and the fastest growing in the continent. We have presence in 25 countries,” Hundah said.

In her own remarks, Amkpa was upbeat about the infinite possibilities that KweseTV promises to bring to pay Television viewership across the country.

She said: “Kwese is offering over 65 quality channels that customers can afford and access. We bring quality programming in sports, music, lifestyle and religion for people of faith. We have telenovelas for women & viewers can feed their soul thru faith channels. More importantly, when your validity expires, you’ll still be able to access some channels on Kwese.”

For Ms Nwoko, KweseTV is not just about football as there are other sports offerings like boxing, Formula One, Basketball and others.

“We are truly Beyond TV. We have NBA. EPL and we sponsor the NBBF League. We will bring the Anthony Joshua fight from his ancestral home in Sagamu on the 28th of October for boxing fans,” she said.

KweseTV is currently available with 600 dealers in over 1000 stores across Nigeria and the number is growing.





