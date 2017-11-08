Indonesia: Odemwingie Sent Off In Bad-Tempered Madura United Defeat

By James Agberebi: Former Super Eagles forward Osaze Odemwingie was sent off in Madura United’s 3-1 home loss to table toppers Bhayangkara FC in the Indonesian top flight on Wednesday.

Odemwingie was shown a straight red card in the 41st minute with the game still goalless.

Andik Rendika Rama and Rendy Siregar were also sent off for Madura in the 57th and 85th minutes respectively.

A hat-trick from Ilija Spasojevic (49th, 67th, 90th minutes) sealed the win for Bhayangkara.

Madura’s only goal was scored by Febrianto Rizky in the 69th minute.

The defeat means Madura are fourth on 60 points, while Bhayangkara are top on 66 points in the league table.

The game was Odemwingie’s 23rd league appearance and he has scored 15 goals this season.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.