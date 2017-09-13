Iniesta ‘Feels Good’ After Barcelona’s Champions League Win Over Juventus

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta who has been troubled recently with a thigh injury is excited to be back in Champions League action for the Spanish side.

Iniesta played for 83 minutes and provided the assist for Lionel Messi’s second goal in Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over last season’s finalists Juventus in a Group D match at Camp Nou.

“I am happy to have started the competition with a win and feeling good against an always tough opponent,” Iniesta told Catalonia television channel TV3. “With Luis Enrique, the way he had to manage it was shared. “The coach always wants what is best for the club. “The important thing is to train well and to have no setback.”

Barcelona’s next Champions League game is an away fixture against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, who edged Greek club Olympiacos 3-2 also on Tuesday.