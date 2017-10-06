BARCA FOR LIFE: Iniesta Signs Lifetime Contract With LaLiga Giants

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have announced that Andres Iniesta has signed a lifetime contract with the club.

Barcelona made the annoucement on their official website on Friday.

The new contract will see Iniesta end his football career at Barcelona.

A statement on Barcelona’s official website reads: “Andrés Iniesta signed a lifetime contract with FC Barcelona on Friday, in a deal that will keep him at the Club for the rest of his career. The signing will take place at Camp Nou at 12:30pm.

“Following the signing, around 1.00pm local time, FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and Iniesta will address the media in the Camp Nou press room.

“The Spanish midfielder, who has made 639 appearances for Barça, ranks second on the all-time games played list at the Club.

“He has scored 55 goals for the first team, for which he debuted on October 29th, 2002.

“Since 2015 he has been the team’s first captain, and is one of the Club’s most distinguished symbols.

“The 33-year-old midfielder joined the Club in September 1996, at the age of 12. Iniesta and Leo Messi share the record for the most titles in Barça history, with 30.”

Iniesta has won eight LaLiga titles, five Copa Del Rey, six Spanish Super Cup, four UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Super Cup and three FIFA Club World Cup.

And with the Spanish team, he won the 2010 FIFA World Cup, scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win against the Netherlands, and two European Championships (2008 and 2012).

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.