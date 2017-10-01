Injured Zambia Hitman Mwila: It’s Painful To Miss Nigeria Clash

Injured Chipolopolo striker Brian Mwila has described missing next weekend’s crucial Group B FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Zambia as very painful.

Mwila, 23, confirmed he is still suffering from the injury he sustained in the Chipolopolo 3-1 home win against Algeria where he scored twice, stating he is not fit to play on Saturday despite having started training.

“I am in the team but I am not going with them [to Nigeria] because of the same injury,” Mwila told Zamfoot.

“It’s good that I have started training but I am not fit for the game. I am expected to start playing games in four weeks time.

“It is very painful and disturbing [to miss the game] but everything happens for a reason. I am not going to be with you but we will be together in spirit.”

Mwila, who plays for South African top division side Platinum Stars, has scored seven times in eight appearances for Zambia this year.

Zambia who are on seven points trail the Super Eagles by three points and must win to stand a chance of qualifying for their first ever World Cup.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.