Inside Eagles Camp: Victor Moses, Six Others Expected; 16 Players In

By Kayode Ogundare in Uyo

An headcount in the Super Eagles camp as at 12noon on Tuesday has revealed that a total of 16 players are already settled in while Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Leon Balogun FSV Mainz 05, Germany tops a list of seven players still expected to report in later in the day, Completesportsnigeria.com can authoritatively report.

According to the Super Eagles Coordinator, Patrick Pascal who spoke exclusively to completesportsnigeria.com, the remaining players which include Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel) and Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia) who’s a late replacement for the injured Alex Iwobi have been delayed either by flight difficulties from Europe or securing connecting flights to Uyo from Lagos or Abuja.

“We are positive the remaining players will turn up this afternoon before time for training. We also experienced flight delay getting into Uyo on Monday and that’s why we got in very late. The coach is optimistic of having a full house today in time for the first training,” the ex-international said.

The players in camp are goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal). Defenders include William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Ola Aina (Hull City, England) and midfielders such as captain Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey).

The forwards are Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China).

The game against Cameroon comes up on Friday, 1st of September at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo while the reverse fixture is billed for the Stade Ahmadu Ahidjo in Yaounde on the 4th of September.