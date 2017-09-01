INTERVIEW – FECAFOOT Media Chief: Lions Will Beat Eagles Home And Away, Prove We’re African Champions

Federation Camerounaise de Football (FECAFOOT) Department of Communication top shot Jean Jacques Mouandjo is a jovial and friendly man with a great sense of humour. But he is mostly serious in this short interview with Completesportsnigeria.com’s NURUDEEN OBALOLA at FECAFOOT’s head office in Yaounde as he expresses his unshakeable belief in the Indomitable Lions’ ability to beat Nigeria to African qualifying Group B’s sole Russia 2018 ticket…

Do you believe that Cameroon can survive against Nigeria in Uyo?

We know that games between Nigeria and Cameroon are always tough, no matter where they’re played. We have nothing to be afraid of. Nigeria have to prove they deserve to be on top of our group, we also have to prove that we deserve to be African champions.

We’re confident because we know we can beat Nigeria as Nigeria can beat us.

But Cameroon must win in Uyo to stand any chance of qualifying for the World Cup as Nigeria are four points ahead…

Yes, four points is just one match and a half. If we succeed in Nigeria, there’s no reason not to succeed here. We’re confident, we still our chance to qualify. We’re even sure we’re going to do it there as usual.

As usual? When was the last time you beat Nigeria in Nigeria?

In Surulere in 2000 (Africa Cup of Nations final which Cameroon won on penalties after extra-time ended 2-2).

But that was technically a draw?

Yes, but it’s a win for us. We came home with the cup.But if after 90 minutes in Uyo it’s a draw, it’s not good for you?

That's why I said that we're confident and have to prove that we deserve The AFCON title. And we're going to win in Uyo. So, this AFCON win is the major reason for your confidence?

When you hold a title, you have a name. You have to defend that name. That’s first. Second, we have the ambition to go to the World Cup. Those are the two reasons we’re confident. But every team has the ambition of going to the World Cup. You have special belief in your players?

We have a great team. We have confidence in our players, our coach and the support of our people. How many points are you targeting from the two matches against the Super Eagles?

Six points. SIX?

Yes.

And you think you can get the six points?

Yes. I’m sure we’ll get the six points.