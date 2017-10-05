CS: How ready is your team that will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday in Uyo?

NYIRENDA: We are very ready to inflict pains on Nigerians by beating your Super Eagles in Uyo and put ourselves in good position to qualify for the World Cup. If your team could beat us in our home, nothing stops us from doing so to you on Saturday in Uyo..

You sounds bullish in this your revenge mission. What gives you the courage that your team have what it takes to beat the Super Eagles in Uyo?

I am not bullish, but confident that my boys will play to form and get the three points at stake. We have a very improved squad different from the team that lost to Nigeria in the first meeting. We are ready to put our youth advantage to use and beat your Eagles