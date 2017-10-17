D’Tigers forward,Ikenna Iroegbu has signed a deal with, Agua Caliente Clippers ahead of the new 2017/2018 G-League which starts on the 3rd of November, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The G-League is the official minor league for the National Basketball Association (NBA). The details of Iroegbu’s deal was however not revealed.

Iroegbu was part of the D’Tigers team that finished second at the 2017 FIBA men’s AfroBasketb Championship in Tunisia averaging 14.5points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He was also named one of the top five players of the tournament.

Iroegbu had spent the last four years with Washington State prior to his latest move to Clippers.

According to the club’s official website, Iroegbu joined the club alongside C.J. Williams, Tyrone Wallace and Marshall Plumlee who were also signed on by Agua Caliente Clippers.

However, Ireogbu and the three other new signings will not make the opening night roster away to Santa Cruz Warriors on the 3rd of November due to their precarious luxury tax situation.

The Clippers announced this decision after they trimmed their roster to 14 ahead of the NBA regular season. Teams can carry up to 20 players through camp, but must cut their roster to 15 players by opening night.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Basketball Federation board is excited about the prospect of watching another Nigerian in the National Basketball Association (NBA)

Iroegbu who spent the last four years with Washington State become a more mature player for the senior national team.

“For a young talent to train in a world class facility, interact with quality players such as Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Miloš Teodosić and other competitive players will not only accelerate his development but boost his confidence,” Engineer Musa Kida said in a media statement.

“Now, with more players stepping up, the coaches and Technical Committee of the NBBF will have a very difficult task of picking from the pool of available players for national duties.”

