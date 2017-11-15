Iroha: Rohr’s Eagles Great Team, But Can Be Better

Former Nigeria defender, Ben Iroha, has spoken of his conviction of the arrival of a new great Super Eagles following their 4-2 comeback win against Argentina in Tuesday night’s friendly match in Krasnodar, Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Iroha, a former MVVV Maastricht of Holland left-back told Completesportsnigeria.com Wednesday morning that the Super Eagles are close to attaining the status of the 1994 squad and heaped plaudits on the team for a decent outing against two time World champions, Argentina.

“It was a wonderful performance, not just because we won, but given the quality of performance the team put up,” a delighted Iroha told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“I congratulate them. It is not easy to come back from two goals down to beat a team like Argentina.

“It shows that we now have a team we can be proud of. Since after our set of 1994, we never had a team close to this.

“Like I said, they have done well and we hope they take this to the World Cup in Russia next year.”

The former assistant coach of Nigeria U-17s , U20s and U-23 Olympic team also noted that there are still some grey areas coach Gernot Rohr will have to work on going into the World Cup.

“I love the way Brian Idowu played. I love the composure of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho within the second half he played.

“It shows we have lots of players coming through and of course, the strength of any team lies in its bench.

“But I must say the team is not yet a done job. The coach still have some works to do before the World Cup.

“For instance, the backline needs more attention.

“There is need for better understanding and organisation in that department.

“The midfield too should not get drowned early in a game, they need more than 120% concentration right from the first whistle.

“It was this late arrival to the party that led to the two first half goals by Argentina and such should be avoided.”

