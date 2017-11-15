Italy Boss Ventura Sacked After World Cup Failure

Gian Piero Ventura has been sacked as Italy coach after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Italy faced Sweden in a two-legged World Cup qualification play-off and ultimately fell short of expectations, losing 1-0 on aggregate thanks to the first-leg defeat in Sweden.

The four-time world champions will miss the tournament for the first time since 1958.

Ventura was under pressure even before the 0-0 draw at San Siro on Monday confirmed their absence in Russia next year, with failure effectively ending his tenure.

The 69-year-old took charge in July 2016, succeeding Antonio Conte, and guided Italy to second place behind Spain in their World Cup qualification group.

He signed a new deal until 2020 in August, a move which has seen the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and its president Carlo Tavecchio receive significant criticism.

Ventura’s replacement will be hired in due course, but reports suggest Carlo Ancelotti is an early favourite following his dismissal by Bayern Munich in September.

COMMENTS

  Undefeated Hassan 2 hours

    I think he should have been resigned before they sacked him useless coach indeed

