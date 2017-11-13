Italy Miss First World Cup In 60 Years As Sweden Qualify

By James Agberebi: Four-time world champions Italy will not be at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia following their 0-0 home draw against Sweden in the second leg of their European play-off qualifier on Monday.

The draw means Sweden go through 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first-leg by the same scoreline.

This is the first time since the 1958 edition held in Sweden that Italy have failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

For Sweden, they will be making a return to the World Cup after missing out in the 2010 and 2014 editions in South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Also, this will be Sweden’s 12th appearance at the World Cup since making their debut at the second edition held in 1934 in Italy.

The final play-off game will see Republic of Ireland host Denmark on Tuesday.

In the first leg played on Saturday, Ireland forced Denmark to a 0-0 draw.

