ITTF Confirms Quadri, Assar For World Cup Tourney

By James Agberebi: The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has confirmed Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Omar Assar of Egypt alongside 18 other players for the Liebherr 2017 ITTF Men’s World Cup in Liege, Belgium.

This was announced in a press release by ITTF Media on Friday.

The Liebherr 2017 ITTF Men’s World Cup, which will be in its 38th edition, will run from 20 October to 22 Octsober.

Egypt’s Dina Meshref is the only woman from Africa confirmed along 19 others for the Uncle Pop 2017 ITTF Women’s World Cup billed for 27-29 Oct 2017, in Markham Canada.

The ITTF Men’s & Women’s World Cups will start off with players seeded ninth to 20th playing round robin matches in the group stage to fight for their chance to join the top eight players in the second stage, where a knockout system will be played to determine the winner.

Last Sunday, Quadri became the first African to win an ITTF title outside the continent when he emerged the men’s singles champion at the ITTF Challenge Polish Open.

Quadri who got to the quarter-finals at the Rio 2014 Olympics, defeated Japan’s Kaii Yoshida 11-7, 11-13 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 14-12 (4-2) to emerge victor.

