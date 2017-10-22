ITTF Men’s World Cup: Aruna Admits To Mizutani Superiority

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has admitted that he was overwhelmed by Japan’s Jun Mizutani in their round of 16 clash on Saturday at the Liebherr 2017 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup in Liege, Belgium.

Aruna was thrashed four sets to zero by Mizutani (11-6, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7) to crash out at this year’s edition.

“I was trying to avoid Ma Long in the last 16, I never knew Mizutani was going to be difficult,” Aruna told ittf.com.

“I think I tried my best from the start, it was just that Mizutani was all over me. I couldn’t return his service well and this really affected me.”

Aruna however said he was satisfied with his overall showing in the competition and that of Egypt’s Omar Assar who lost to world champion Ma Long of China.

He said: “I think as African representatives, Omar Assar and I really performed very well by qualifying from the group which was also very hard.

“Our performance has shown that Africa has come up as we gave our best against the best. Personally, I am satisfied with my performance.

“I have also learnt from my first group match against Korea’s Lee Sangsu, I should never give up if I am leading in any match.”

The Liebherr 2017 ITTF Men’s World Cup which began on Friday, ends today (Sunday).

