By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo has crashed out in the preliminary round of men’s singles event at the ongoing ITTF Challenge Spanish Open, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Despite winning his first game against Turkey’s Ibrahim Gündüz on Wednesday, Omotayo was sent packing in the final preliminary round match after he lost 4-1 (11-7, 11-8, 11-7, 10-12, 13-11) to Kazakhstan’s Denis Zholudov.

Omotayo finished second in Group 4 with three points. Zholudov who emerged winner of the group with four points advanced to the main draw. Gunduz was third earning just two points from two games.

Omotayo who is ranked 502 in the current men’s world ranking, will be hoping for consolation when he partners Congo Brazzaville’s Saheed Idowu in the preliminary round of the men’s doubles event. They will face their Irish counterparts in the first round later this evening (Thursday).

The 2017 ITTF Challenge Spanish Open currently holding in the city of Almeria, Spain will end on Sunday 26th November.

