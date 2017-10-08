Iwobi: 2018 World Cup Qualification, A Dream Come True ‎

Super Eagles’ goal scorer against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, Alex Iwobi, says qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is a dream come true, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Iwobi who replaced Moses Simon in the second half scored the winning goal following a cutback from Shehu Abdullahi to give Nigeria the win and the ticket to Russia.

The win means the Super Eagles have amassed an unassailable13 points in Group B to qualify for the World Cup with a game to spare.

Reflecting on the win and qualification, Iwobi expresses his delight scoring the winning goal and also hailed the Nigerian fans for their support..

“A Dream Come True…We’re Heading To The World Cup. Nice To Get The Winning Goal, Massive Thanks To Our Fans. The Atmosphere Was Crazy,” Iwobi tweets on his verified Twitter handle.

It can be recalled that Iwobi was also on target when the Eagles beat Zambia 2-1 in the first leg in Ndola in October 2016.

