Tom Cleverley scored a 92nd minute winner for Watford as defeated Arsenal 2-1 to record their fourth win of the season and move to fourth position in the English Premier League on Saturday.Cleverley rifled in his first Hornets goal in his second spell for the club after he latched on to Mertesacker’s poor block. The game also saw Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi make his fourth English Premier League start for Arsenal in the defeat to a Watford side without Nigerian Isaac Success in the match-day squad on Saturday.

Per Mertesacker headed in Granit Xhaka’s corner from the right flank in the 39th minute of the first half to give Arsenal the lead. The goal was Mertesacker’s first Premier League goal since December 2013.

The goal was also Arsenal’s first away goal in the Premier League this season.

Troy Deeney came off the substitute’s bench to equalise from the spot for Watford after Hector Bellerin was penalised for a foul on Richarlison.

The Gunners created the first chance of the encounter when Iwobi’s angled spot forced a save from Heurelho Gomes.

In the second half, Iwobi had a chance to double Arsenal’s lead after Mesut Ozil’s first touch set him up with only Heurelho Gomes to beat.

The Brazilian goalkeeper then produced a superb one-handed save to prevent the Gunners from making it 2-0.

Ozil also missed a one-on-one opportunity to restore the lead for the Gunners just as

Etienne Capoue shot from the edge of the area crashed off Mertesacker’s chest and on to the post.

Arsenal are now sixth in the EPL log following the defeat.

