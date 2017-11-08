Iwobi: I Almost Cried When I Scored Winner Vs Zambia

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has revealed how he felt after scoring the goal that sealed Nigeria’s spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Arsenal star Iwobi scored the only in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over a resilient Zambia in October, sending the Super Eagles to their third straight World Cup.

“It’s so hard to describe, you know what I mean. When I actually scored the moment was crazy, I remember running off celebrating,” Iwobi told Arsenal’s official website.

“I almost cried, I actually almost cried to see how the fans were reacting, to see my mum and dad in the stands, it was just an amazing feeling.

“When I scored the goal, because the security are very strict the fans were trying to come on the pitch as I scored, but the security guards stopped them and after the fans they played trumpets and banged drums, so the players were just dancing, it was just crazy.”

Iwobi says he also feels happy wearing Nigerian colours.

“Yeah, it’s basically my family, where they’re from, where I’m from it’s my homeland, so it’s always an honour to wear the green, white and green, I mean I’ve seen so many kids on the street when we’re like in the bus, they’re screaming “go Nigeria, go Nigeria”, so to represent them I’m just proud.

“It makes me feel grateful for what I have, because I’ve always grown up in England, so I didn’t really know what it was like back then. When I go back I see how people struggle in life, it’s not as easy as it is over here, so it gives me that reality check, but also I try to help people out there as well.

“It was the way they were like… it was almost like everyone won the lottery, they were just jumping. To go to the World Cup you can see it’s not just the players’ dream, it’s the fans’ dream as well and for me to get the goal for us to go through I’m just proud to do that.”

The Super Eagles who have already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will depart their Morocco training camp on Thursday for Constantine where they will face the Fennecs Foxes of Algeria in the largely inconsequential qualifier.

