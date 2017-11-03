Iwobi: How Arsenal Can Beat Manchester City

Arsenal’s Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi has prescribed what the Gunners need to do to beat free-scoring Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad.

The Super Eagles star expects the away match to be one of Arsenal’s stiffest tests of the season so far but reckons his side can get a good result.

“Their attacking play,” Alex Iwobi told Arsenal’s official website. “They’ve been scoring goals for fun and they’re very dangerous going forward, so we’ll have to do well tactically and defensively to be able to stop that.

“With the attacking players we have, we’ll always create chances and should be able to get a couple of goals, but we need to tighten up in defence, especially against a team like Man City.”

Iwobi believes his game has progressed as looks forward to the Super Sunday clash.

“The boss always says that for me to earn my spot back, I need to work defensively and add goals and assists to my game, which I’ve been trying to do,” he added. “I’ve been working on that, especially in pre-season. It’s something I have to add to my game to improve it in the long run.

“Everyone [helps] really. If Sead or Hector are behind me, they’ll tell me when to go forward, when to come back.

“They speak to me and tell me where to be. Steve Bould has helped me tactically too.”

Pep Guardiola’s side have amassed 28 points in their first 10 Premier League games, scoring 35 times and conceding just six.

