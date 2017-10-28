Iwobi Benched As Arsenal Overcome Swansea; Liverpool, Man City Win

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi sat out for the second consecutive game for Arsenal who came from a goal down to defeat Swansea 2-1 in an English Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey cancelled out Sam Clucas’ 22nd minute strike for the visitors.

The Gunners started the game brightly with the trio of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexander Lacazette all making attempts on goal.

Despite their dominance, Clucas scored after being played through on goal by Tammy Abraham in the 22nd minute.

The first half ended with Swansea leading by a goal but at the start of the second half Kolasinac fired in an Ozil rebound to restore parity for the Gunners.

Ramsey gave the Gunners the lead and the eventual winner.

At the Hawthorns, Manchester City held off a late challenge from West Brom to win 3-2.

Jay Rodriguez and Mark Philips scored for West Brom, while Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi scored for Manchester City as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions this season and kept the five-point lead at the top of the league.

At Anfield, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum all scored for Liverpool who bounced back to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town after the Reds’ 4-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend.

In other Saturday Premier League games, Crystal Palace came back from two goals down at home to hold West Ham 2-2, while Stoke City defeated Watford 1-0 away.

