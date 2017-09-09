Iwobi Benched As Welbeck, Lacazette Fire Arsenal Past Bournemouth; Kane Bags Brace

By James Agberebi:

Arsenal, who had lost their two previous matches to Stoke and Liverpool, returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 win against Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi who missed Arsenal’s game against Liverpool due to injury, was an unused substitute.

Two goals from Danny Welbeck and a solitary strike from Alexandre Lacazette won the game for Arsenal.

The win moved Arsenal to ninth on six points in the league table.

Arsenal got off to the best possible start on six minutes through Welbeck who headed in Sead Kolasinac cross to put the home side 1-0 up.

Granit Xhaka went close to doubling Arsenal’s lead in the 13th minute with a long range shot but Asmir Begovic punched his effort away for a corner.

Arsenal won a free-kick close to edge of Bournemouth’s 18 in the 16th minute but once again Begovic pulled off a one hand save to palm Mesut Ozil’s curler.

Lacazette made it 2-0 to Arsenal in the 27th minute bending in a curler into the top left corner beyond Begovic’s reach.

Lacazette should have extended Arsenal’s lead a few minutes later following a poor back pass in Bournemouth’s defence but Begovic recovered well to deny Arsenal.

In the 50th minute Welbeck made it 3-0 to Arsenal finishing off a pass from Aaron Ramsey from a tight angle.

Bournemouth won a free-kick in a good area following Ozil’s clumsy foul but Jordan Ibe’s attempt went over the wall and went away for a goal kick.

At the other end substitute Francis Coquelin was presented with a chance by Ozil on 73 minutes only for Nathan Ake to block his goal bound effort away for a corner.

With 10 minutes remaining Olivier Giroud had an opportunity to get on the score sheet buy his left foot strike came off Begovic away for a corner.

In the 85th minute Petr Cech who had little to do in most part of the game was called to action as he got down well to stop a low shot from sneaking in.

Cech was called to action again in the 88th minute as he palmed a looping h

And at Goodison Park Tottenham Hotspur put their last two disappointing results against Chelsea and Burnley with an impressive 3-0 win against Everton.

A brace from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen secured Spurs their second win of the season.

Kane’s goal was his 100th and 101th in all competitions for Spurs.

Spurs moved up to fifth position on seven points on the log.