Iwobi: I Care About Eagles Victory Against Zambia, Not Who Starts The Game

By Johnny Edward (photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi says he more concerned about seeing the Super Eagles beat Zambia in Saturday’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo than thinking about whether or not he would make the starting line-up, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The 21 year old forward started the first two World Cup qualifying games for Nigeria against Zambia and Algeria and scored Nigeria’s opening goal in the campaign in Ndola last year.

But he missed the double header against Cameroon due to injury, but is fit to feature for the Super Eagles against Zambia in Uyo.

The 21 year old forward also praised the performance of his teammates in their remarkable win over Cameroon in Uyo.

“It was a great team performance (vs Cameroon). The coach will decide who starts, but I will be ready to play for the team on Saturday,” Iwobi said during Super Eagles media parley on Thursday here in Uyo..

Iwobi also said that he was not keen to don the number 10 jerseys just like his uncle. Austin Jay Jay Okocha, but will be proud to emulate his achievements for Nigeria in years to come.

“I’m not keen about the (number 10) jersey, I wear 18 with the Super Eagles, and 17 at Arsenal. So for me, it doesn’t matter.”

“But it will be great to achieve what my uncle achieved with the Nigerian team because he was a legend for the Super Eagles.

