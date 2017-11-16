Iwobi: Carzola Is Arsenal’s Most Skilful Player

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has heaped praises on Santi Cazorla, naming him the most skillful player at the Premier League club.

The Nigeria striker has come on leaps and bounds at Arsenal, and has already made 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

Iwobi scored twice in the Super Eagles’ 4-2 win over Argentina on Tuesday to underline his importance to the national team.

“Unfortunately, he is injured now, but I have to say Santi Cazorla,” said Iwobi, when asked by Soccerladuma who is the Arsenal’s most skillful player.

“When I first entered the team, I was baffled that he is so good with his left foot and right foot.

“I think, based on his ability, he is the best football player I have played with.”

Cazorla has been out of action with a serious achilles injury for some time, but still keeps in contact with his teammates.

“Whenever he comes to the changing room, he still always has a smile on his face,” added Iwobi.

“Everyone is just buzzing for him to be around. He is really missed.”

